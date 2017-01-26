ACLU: Voter ID an issue, though votin...

ACLU: Voter ID an issue, though voting mostly went smoothly

The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island says there were problems at some polling places in the state during the presidential election, though voting went smoothly in most locations. The ACLU said Friday that some lawful voters were turned away from the polls in November because Rhode Island requires voters to show photo identification.

