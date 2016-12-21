Wilbury's Straight White Men and di and Viv and Rose Extended by Popular Demand
Due to overwhelming demand, The Wilbury Theatre Group announces additional performances of STRAIGHT WHITE MEN and DI AND VIV AND ROSE, running now through December 30. Running to popular and critical acclaim since opening, Straight White Men and Di and Viv and Rose have been called "a brilliant critique of privilege...wonderfully done" , "witty and heartwarming" , "a bold and lacerating insight" , "a winner" , and "exactly what we need right now" . With performances sold out for the remaining performances additional performances have been added for 7:30pm on Thursday 12/29 , and Friday, 12/30 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Dec 18
|melanie7192
|101
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Dec 9
|WalterN49
|48
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Nov 24
|Melissa
|27
|Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to...
|Nov 24
|Mike
|9
|Mayor Elorza speaks up for Muslims who feel thr...
|Nov 23
|REAL_TEXAN
|4
|Efendi's Mediterranean Cafe & Bar Cranston RI
|Nov '16
|turksrapeok
|2
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC