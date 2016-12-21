Wilbury's Straight White Men and di and Viv and Rose Extended by Popular Demand

Due to overwhelming demand, The Wilbury Theatre Group announces additional performances of STRAIGHT WHITE MEN and DI AND VIV AND ROSE, running now through December 30. Running to popular and critical acclaim since opening, Straight White Men and Di and Viv and Rose have been called "a brilliant critique of privilege...wonderfully done" , "witty and heartwarming" , "a bold and lacerating insight" , "a winner" , and "exactly what we need right now" . With performances sold out for the remaining performances additional performances have been added for 7:30pm on Thursday 12/29 , and Friday, 12/30 .

