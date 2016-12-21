US Postal Service preparing for busiest mailing day of the year
With the holidays just around the corner, the US Postal Service is gearing up for the busiest mailing day of the year Monday. Things were in full swing at the Post Office Regional Headquarters in Providence as workers prepared for their busiest day of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Dec 18
|melanie7192
|101
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Dec 9
|WalterN49
|48
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Nov 24
|Melissa
|27
|Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to...
|Nov 24
|Mike
|9
|Mayor Elorza speaks up for Muslims who feel thr...
|Nov 23
|REAL_TEXAN
|4
|Efendi's Mediterranean Cafe & Bar Cranston RI
|Nov '16
|turksrapeok
|2
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC