Student spreads holiday cheer with Christmas party for African immigrants
A Bryant University student working with a Providence non-profit threw a Christmas party for African immigrants and refugees on Wednesday. Sheehan says she threw the Christmas party because the women she works with don't have family in the United States to celebrate with.
