Thursday Dec 22 Read more: CW28 Providence

Skate with The CW Providence, Tuesday, February 21st 3-5pm at the Alex and Ani Skating Center in downtown Providence! Skate for free if you bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the RI Community Food Bank. The Rhode Island Community Food Bank will have bins located at the rink for the donations.

Read more at CW28 Providence.

