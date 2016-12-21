Skate with The CW Providence
Skate with The CW Providence, Tuesday, February 21st 3-5pm at the Alex and Ani Skating Center in downtown Providence! Skate for free if you bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the RI Community Food Bank. The Rhode Island Community Food Bank will have bins located at the rink for the donations.
