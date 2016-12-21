Ronald McDonald House raises $5M for expansion in Providence
The Ronald McDonald House of Providence says it has reached its $5 million fundraising goal to help expand the facility. The nonprofit organization launched its "Always Room at the House" fundraising campaign in 2014 to help offset the cost of adding 10 new bedrooms and program space to its downtown facility, the largest expansion project since the house opened in 1989.
