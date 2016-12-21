Rhode Island electors cast 4 votes for Hillary Clinton
Clay Pell, one of four Rhode Island members of the U.S. Electoral College, casts his vote for Democrat Hillary Clinton at the State House, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Providence, R.I. Pell and the state's other three Democratic electors also unanimously passed a motion calling on Congress and the president to investigate Russian interference into this year's presidential election.
