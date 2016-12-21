Raimondo loses top adviser, hires another
PROVIDENCE, R.I. Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is losing one of her closest advisers and hiring a new top aide from the Obama administration. The Democratic governor's office said Friday that Matt Bucci is stepping down at the end of January to take a job with Los Angeles-based global infrastructure firm AECOM.
