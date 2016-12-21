Prov. police investigating armed home invasion
Two masked intruders dressed in black with ski masks covering their faces are said to have forced their way into a Gallup Street apartment in Providence right around 8:45 Thursday night. Police say a couple and two young kids were home when those intruders burst inside.
