Police: Delivery driver stabbed, robbed at apartment complex

1 hr ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Police in Providence are searching for suspects after a pizza delivery driver was stabbed and robbed at an apartment complex. Police say the Pawtucket victim told officers the three suspects mugged him shortly after midnight Wednesday as he was walking down the stairs.

