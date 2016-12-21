Pizza ID, Rattlesnake Island: New England's 2016 weirdness

In this September 2013 aerial file photo provided by the Massachusetts Deptartment of Conservation and Recreation, a dirt and stone road leads to Mount Zion Island, at rear, at the Quabbin Reservoir in Petersham, Mass. A plan by the state to start a colony of venomous timber rattlesnakes on the off-limits island in the state's largest drinking water supply came under fire, and became one of New England's odd stories in 2016.

