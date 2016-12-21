Northeast Corridor proposal still sub...

Northeast Corridor proposal still subject to state, federal approval

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Federal Railroad Administration has proposed a major expansion of the Northeast rail corridor from Washington, D.C. through Providence and Boston. The plan would cost an estimated $120 billion, to build new tracks, new lines, and more trains.

Providence, RI

