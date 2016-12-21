News | RI Construction Co. Hit by Feds in $1M Settlement is Big Campaign Donor

Employees of Rosciti Construction, who improperly sought reimbursement of funding for minority-owned and women-owned businesses according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, funneled tens of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions to top Rhode Island Democrats, a GoLocal investigation has found. Campaign finance records show Rosciti family members and employees gave thousands to Governor Gina Raimondo, Mayor Jorge Elorza, as well as former Speaker of the House Gordon Fox and former Providence Mayor Angel Taveras among others, totaling nearly $60,000.

