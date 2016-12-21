News | Historic East Side Mansion of Murdered Dr. is Being Turned Into Suboxone Clinic
One of Providence's most acclaimed historic mansions is being transformed into a suboxone clinic. The mansion, on the corner of Lloyd Avenue and Thayer Street on the East Side, was purchased last April by Oxford Investment, whose corporate manager is Johnston resident Richard Dion.
