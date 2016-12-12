News | ABC6's Caught in Providence: Weather Report
A man is in court after he was caught on video running a red light. The man blamed the weather for the violation and even brought that night's weather report with him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Thu
|Melissa O
|28
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Dec 18
|melanie7192
|101
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Dec 9
|WalterN49
|48
|Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to...
|Nov '16
|Mike
|9
|Mayor Elorza speaks up for Muslims who feel thr...
|Nov '16
|REAL_TEXAN
|4
|Efendi's Mediterranean Cafe & Bar Cranston RI
|Nov '16
|turksrapeok
|2
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC