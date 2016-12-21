Man robs Citizens Bank in Providence
Authorities say they responded to the Citizens Bank inside of a Stop & Shop, located at 850 Manton Ave around 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers told ABC6 News that an unidentified white male believed to be around 35 years of age, approached the bank teller and handed her a note.
