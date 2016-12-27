Literatus: The Filipino and shorter heights
I USED to think that the relatively shorter body heights among Filipinos are genetic in origin. I still believe that it is so for a large population among us.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Sun
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Dec 22
|Melissa O
|28
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Dec 18
|melanie7192
|101
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Dec 9
|WalterN49
|48
|Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to...
|Nov '16
|Mike
|9
|Mayor Elorza speaks up for Muslims who feel thr...
|Nov '16
|REAL_TEXAN
|4
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC