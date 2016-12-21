Lifestyle | The Silks: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
The group that's dubbed itself the "mangy blues rock power trio" has been around, but a big 2016 could signal an even bigger 2017 for The Silks. GoLocal music reviewer Ken Abrams talked them up when he featured their latest album "Turn Me On" in his ten local music must-buys this holiday season : The Silks play pure rock and roll throughout New England and beyond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
