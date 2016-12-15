Lifestyle | Prov Based LGBT Film "Death Drop Gorgeous" Starts Crowd Sourcing Fundraiser
Providence based LGBT film "Death Drop Gorgeous," written by Providence residents Mike Joseph Ahern, Chris Dalpe and Brandon Perras have started crowd sourcing fundraiser to help take their movie from a teaser trailer to a full 90 minute film. "We are very passionate about our creative capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Thu
|Melissa O
|28
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Dec 18
|melanie7192
|101
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Dec 9
|WalterN49
|48
|Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to...
|Nov '16
|Mike
|9
|Mayor Elorza speaks up for Muslims who feel thr...
|Nov '16
|REAL_TEXAN
|4
|Efendi's Mediterranean Cafe & Bar Cranston RI
|Nov '16
|turksrapeok
|2
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC