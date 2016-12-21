Health | Dr. Rajiv Kumar: 16 Who Made a Difference in 2016

The Shape-Up RI founder has come a long way - and fortunately for Rhode Island, has come back to his roots From launching the successful workplace wellness program in Rhode Island over ten years ago, to growing it into a regional and now global healthcare leader, Kumar recently piqued the interest - and backing - of British entrepreneur Richard Branson's Virgin Pulse, who acquired Shape Up this past February. Fast forward to December, when Virgin Pulse just announced it will be bringing 300 new jobs to Rhode Island in the next five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.