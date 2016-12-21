Former Catholic priest dies before facing sex assault trial

The Rhode Island Medical Examiner's Office says Barry Meehan died of a heart attack on Dec. 8. He was 67. Meehan pleaded not guilty in 2014 to five counts of first-degree sexual assault on two young men in the late 1980s and early 1990s while Meehan was a priest at parishes in Providence and Cranston. He resigned as pastor of St. Timothy's Church in Warwick in 2013 after state police conducted a joint investigation with the Providence Catholic Diocese beginning in 2012.

