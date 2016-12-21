Food | The Speidels: 16 Who Made a Difference in 2016
While Providence has seen a number of new highly acclaimed restaurants open in the last several years , it's not every day you get a five-time regional James Beard "Best Chef" nominee opening up shop. But Champe Speidel along with his wife Lisa upped the Providence food game when they bought the building on Hope Street that had formerly housed the Rue de l'Espoir.
