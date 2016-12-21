Food | Knead Doughnut Shop Opens in Downtown Providence - and Delivers
Donuts galore - and delivered. These are just some of the donuts you can find at Knead, which opened next door to Pot au Feu on Custom House Street in Providence this week.
