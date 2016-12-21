Food | Ed Brady: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI
He's got a number of success stories under his belt - and he only seems to add to his track record of winning. From two Thirsty Beavers, to Milk Money, Brady recently expanded his empire when he opened Drift at the newly re-done Hilton Garden Inn Hotel at India Point Park in Providence.
