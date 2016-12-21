Election dispute prompts occupation at Indian tribe's office
Members of an Indian tribe on Friday were in their fourth day of occupying their tribal government headquarters, because the chief they are trying to oust won't step down. Some members of a recently elected Narragansett Tribal Council said they took over the administration building Tuesday because Chief Sachem Matthew Thomas refused to relinquish power after they impeached him in October.
