David Berry Dies; 'Whales Of August' Scribe Was 73
David Berry , whose play The Whales Of August , about two elderly sisters living on the coast of Maine became a 1987 film vehicle for Lillian Gish and Bette Davis , died December 16 at his home in Brooklyn. He was 73. Berry, a Vietnam War veteran, also was the author of G.R. Point , a somber drama about soldiers working at a graves registration center in the war zone, where they placed the remains of dead combatants in body bags for return home.
