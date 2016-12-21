Cross pen maker seeks revival with flagship store
Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor, left, talks with A.T. Cross Co. CEO Robert Baird, right, at the opening of the company's new flagship store, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in Providence, R.I. The state offered $1.9 million in incentives to help the 170-year-old pen maker expand its workforce and open a new corporate headquarters in Providence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Dec 18
|melanie7192
|101
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Dec 9
|WalterN49
|48
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Nov 24
|Melissa
|27
|Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to...
|Nov 24
|Mike
|9
|Mayor Elorza speaks up for Muslims who feel thr...
|Nov 23
|REAL_TEXAN
|4
|Efendi's Mediterranean Cafe & Bar Cranston RI
|Nov '16
|turksrapeok
|2
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC