Cross pen maker seeks revival with flagship store

Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor, left, talks with A.T. Cross Co. CEO Robert Baird, right, at the opening of the company's new flagship store, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in Providence, R.I. The state offered $1.9 million in incentives to help the 170-year-old pen maker expand its workforce and open a new corporate headquarters in Providence.

