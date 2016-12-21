Chief Deputy Scott Anslum, Major John Kahl, Sheriff Mark Hebert
When 222 law enforcement officers graduates from the FBI National Academy Program in Quantico last week, a St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputy was among them. Major John Kahl was one of the men and women from 48 states who marked the accomplishment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Thu
|Melissa O
|28
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Dec 18
|melanie7192
|101
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Dec 9
|WalterN49
|48
|Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to...
|Nov '16
|Mike
|9
|Mayor Elorza speaks up for Muslims who feel thr...
|Nov '16
|REAL_TEXAN
|4
|Efendi's Mediterranean Cafe & Bar Cranston RI
|Nov '16
|turksrapeok
|2
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC