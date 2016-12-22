CHICAGO, Featuring John O'Hurley, Lands in Providence This Spring

Producers Barry and Fran Weissler announced that the suave, debonair, award-winning actor and star of stage, TV & film John O'Hurley will reprise the role of Billy Flynn in Providence at the Providence Performing Arts Center , May 2 - 7, 2017. In Providence, CHICAGO is part of the Taco/White Family Foundation Broadway Series.

