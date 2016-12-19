Casting Announced for Disney's the Lion King at Ppac
Casting has been announced for the Providence engagement of Disney's THE LION KING . The six-time Tony Award winner triumphantly returns to the Providence Performing Arts Center for a limited three-week engagement, from Tuesday, February 28 to Sunday, March 19, 2017.
