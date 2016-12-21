Business | German General Consul Horl...

Business | German General Consul Horlemann to Speak at Prov Committee on Foreign Relations Dinner

German General Consul Ralf Horlemann will speak at the next Providence Committee on Foreign Relations dinner about the role of Germany in the post-Brexit world and the issues relating to facing a more aggressive Russia. The dinner will be held on Wednesday, January 11 at the Hope Club in Providence across the street from the Unitarian Church.

