ACLU to Providence: Reject body cameras contract
The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island is asking Providence officials to reject a contract that would provide more than 200 police officers with body cameras. The ACLU in a letter sent last week urged the city council to hold off on approving the proposal until "strong standards of transparency and accountability" are in place.
