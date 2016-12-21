2 TVs, a gun, and 5 types of drugs, Cranston man facing serious charges

CRANSTON, R.I. A Cranston man is facing five drug charges after authorities seized fentanyl, heroin, crack cocaine, and cocaine from two locations in Rhode Island on Thursday. According to police, during a month long narcotics investigation 28-year-old Martin Abreu, of Cranston, was seen in multiple hand-to hand transactions at a residence on Lawrence Street in Cranston, and at another on Packard Street in North Providence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.