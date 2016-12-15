15 Notable Podcasts That Came Out In 2016
What happened with podcasting in 2016 ? Certainly there was no runaway hit like "Serial" Season 1 that we can use as a tentpole to draw conclusions about The State Of Audio Today. When I think of this year's water-cooler conversations on culture, the things that come to mind are " Stranger Things ," " Westworld " or " La La Land " - at least in my experience, no one podcast has yet to reach the critical mass of Sarah Koenig and co.'s serialized investigation of a murky Baltimore murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Thu
|Melissa O
|28
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Dec 18
|melanie7192
|101
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Dec 9
|WalterN49
|48
|Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to...
|Nov '16
|Mike
|9
|Mayor Elorza speaks up for Muslims who feel thr...
|Nov '16
|REAL_TEXAN
|4
|Efendi's Mediterranean Cafe & Bar Cranston RI
|Nov '16
|turksrapeok
|2
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC