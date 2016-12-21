1 firefighter injured while battling 2nd-alarm fire in North Providence
Fire crews knocked the flames down about an hour ago, but when crews arrived to Allendale Avenue, the house was completely engulfed in flames. The North Providence Fire Department was called in just after 3 a.m. Thursday morning to fight the fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Wed
|Kimberly L
|102
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Dec 22
|Melissa O
|28
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Dec 9
|WalterN49
|48
|Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to...
|Nov '16
|Mike
|9
|Mayor Elorza speaks up for Muslims who feel thr...
|Nov '16
|REAL_TEXAN
|4
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC