1 firefighter injured while battling ...

1 firefighter injured while battling 2nd-alarm fire in North Providence

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Fire crews knocked the flames down about an hour ago, but when crews arrived to Allendale Avenue, the house was completely engulfed in flames. The North Providence Fire Department was called in just after 3 a.m. Thursday morning to fight the fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Wed Kimberly L 102
the real truth about the jews Dec 25 LEX LUTHER 1
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Dec 22 Melissa O 28
truth about the jews and israel Dec 13 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Dec 9 WalterN49 48
News Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to... Nov '16 Mike 9
News Mayor Elorza speaks up for Muslims who feel thr... Nov '16 REAL_TEXAN 4
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,015 • Total comments across all topics: 277,447,273

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC