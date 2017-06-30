Transgender woman convicted of 3 murd...

Transgender woman convicted of 3 murders in Spokane area

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: KNDU

A jury in Spokane, Washington, has convicted a 65-year-old transgender woman of three counts of first degree murder. She was convicted Thursday in the killings of 26-year-old Yolanda Sapp, 34-year-old Nickie Lowe, and 38-year-old Kathy Brisbois.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNDU.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prosser Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From the Border to the Valley -- Fronteras del ... (Jul '08) Feb '17 south side locos13 6
Wendy Gatlin Toppenish (Jun '08) Oct '16 Romy 32
News Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14) Sep '16 Unbelievable 2
News Gang fight leads to shooting of Grandview teen (Nov '07) Jul '16 Adam leyva 330
Fire Warning for Benton County starting August ... (Aug '15) Aug '15 KLCW 1
Patent No. PP23674P2: Hop plant named "Delta" (Jun '15) Jun '15 No double standards 1
News Sunnyside shooting brings 53 years of prison time (Feb '11) May '15 Norte Coming For ... 7
See all Prosser Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prosser Forum Now

Prosser Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prosser Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Volcano
 

Prosser, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,063 • Total comments across all topics: 282,249,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC