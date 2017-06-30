No sign of foul play in death of Pros...

No sign of foul play in death of Prosser woman

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

There is no evidence of foul play in the death Tuesday of a 63-year-old Prosser woman, according to the Benton County coroner. It will take several weeks before the official cause of death is known for Debra Harris, Coroner John Hansens said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prosser Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From the Border to the Valley -- Fronteras del ... (Jul '08) Feb '17 south side locos13 6
Wendy Gatlin Toppenish (Jun '08) Oct '16 Romy 32
News Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14) Sep '16 Unbelievable 2
News Gang fight leads to shooting of Grandview teen (Nov '07) Jul '16 Adam leyva 330
Fire Warning for Benton County starting August ... (Aug '15) Aug '15 KLCW 1
Patent No. PP23674P2: Hop plant named "Delta" (Jun '15) Jun '15 No double standards 1
News Sunnyside shooting brings 53 years of prison time (Feb '11) May '15 Norte Coming For ... 7
See all Prosser Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prosser Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Benton County was issued at July 06 at 2:39PM PDT

Prosser Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prosser Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Prosser, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,548 • Total comments across all topics: 282,288,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC