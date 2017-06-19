2 bookkeepers, 9 a phantoma employees charged with stealing $1M from Zirkle Fruit
Eleven people are charged with stealing nearly $1 million from Zirkle Fruit Company in a years-long payroll scheme. The Selah-based company is one of the largest apple and cherry operations in Eastern Washington, including this organic facility in Prosser where honeycrisp apples have been packed.
