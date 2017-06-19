2,500 underperforming cherry trees cu...

2,500 underperforming cherry trees cut down at WSU orchard

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Daily Evergreen

In order to make way for more succesful cherry varieties, WSU's sweet cherry breeding program said goodbye to 2,500 trees. Cameron Peace, interim director of WSU's sweet cherry breeding program, talks about the cherry tree season, growing the trees and how they are bred May 30 in Johnson Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Evergreen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prosser Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From the Border to the Valley -- Fronteras del ... (Jul '08) Feb '17 south side locos13 6
Wendy Gatlin Toppenish (Jun '08) Oct '16 Romy 32
News Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14) Sep '16 Unbelievable 2
News Gang fight leads to shooting of Grandview teen (Nov '07) Jul '16 Adam leyva 330
RIP Ruby Smith (Castilleja) (Dec '08) Jun '16 ChildHoodFriend 90
Fire Warning for Benton County starting August ... (Aug '15) Aug '15 KLCW 1
Patent No. PP23674P2: Hop plant named "Delta" (Jun '15) Jun '15 No double standards 1
See all Prosser Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prosser Forum Now

Prosser Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prosser Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Prosser, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,558 • Total comments across all topics: 281,970,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC