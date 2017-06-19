2,500 underperforming cherry trees cut down at WSU orchard
In order to make way for more succesful cherry varieties, WSU's sweet cherry breeding program said goodbye to 2,500 trees. Cameron Peace, interim director of WSU's sweet cherry breeding program, talks about the cherry tree season, growing the trees and how they are bred May 30 in Johnson Hall.
