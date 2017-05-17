Volunteers "build" 7,000 weekend food kits for hungry kids
Jean Tucker, 2nd Harvest development manager, tells about the 3rd annual Bite2Go "Big Build" event held at the organization's distribution center in Pasco. About 90 volunteers help assemble over 7,000 weekend food kits for local school children.
