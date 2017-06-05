400 free drug lockboxes to be given away in Prosser Saturday

A lockbox in a home reduces children's access to prescriptions and 400 are being given away for free on Saturday. The Prosser Community Involvement and Action group is giving away the boxes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Prosser Bethel Church, 270 N. Gap Rd. "Over 60 percent of youth who abuse prescription drugs get access to those drugs through friends and family," said spokeswoman Jennifer Dorsett.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.