400 free drug lockboxes to be given away in Prosser Saturday
A lockbox in a home reduces children's access to prescriptions and 400 are being given away for free on Saturday. The Prosser Community Involvement and Action group is giving away the boxes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Prosser Bethel Church, 270 N. Gap Rd. "Over 60 percent of youth who abuse prescription drugs get access to those drugs through friends and family," said spokeswoman Jennifer Dorsett.
Prosser Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From the Border to the Valley -- Fronteras del ... (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|6
|Wendy Gatlin Toppenish (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Romy
|32
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Gang fight leads to shooting of Grandview teen (Nov '07)
|Jul '16
|Adam leyva
|330
|RIP Ruby Smith (Castilleja) (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|ChildHoodFriend
|90
|Fire Warning for Benton County starting August ... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|KLCW
|1
|Patent No. PP23674P2: Hop plant named "Delta" (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|No double standards
|1
