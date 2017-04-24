State wine research receives $1M

Reaching the $1 million mark for the first time, the Washington Wine Commission recommended more funding than ever for the WSU-managed Washington State Grape and Wine Research program. Rick Hamman, viticulture manager of Hogue Ranches in Prosser and chairman of the Wine Research Advisory Committee , a subcommittee of the Washington Wine Commission, said the research program is receiving almost $1,053,000.

