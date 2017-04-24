Public can watch lamprey released on Saturday in Prosser
The public is invited to watch a release of Pacific lamprey, an eel-like fish, into the Yakima River at Prosser on Saturday. They are an important subsistence food for tribes and historically have helped preserve salmon populations.
