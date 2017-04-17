Prosser kids go for ride down hill in...

Prosser kids go for ride down hill in a parked pickup

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Three kids went for a wild ride in their dad's pickup as it went down a hill in Prosser while it was in park. An unnamed driver stopped at the Prosser Memorial Hospital on Saturday to give keys to his wife, according to Prosser police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prosser Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From the Border to the Valley -- Fronteras del ... (Jul '08) Feb '17 south side locos13 6
Wendy Gatlin Toppenish (Jun '08) Oct '16 Romy 32
News Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14) Sep '16 Unbelievable 2
News Gang fight leads to shooting of Grandview teen (Nov '07) Jul '16 Adam leyva 330
RIP Ruby Smith (Castilleja) (Dec '08) Jun '16 ChildHoodFriend 90
Fire Warning for Benton County starting August ... (Aug '15) Aug '15 KLCW 1
Patent No. PP23674P2: Hop plant named "Delta" (Jun '15) Jun '15 No double standards 1
See all Prosser Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prosser Forum Now

Prosser Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prosser Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Prosser, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,650 • Total comments across all topics: 280,386,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC