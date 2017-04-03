Learning to love the (Pacific) lamprey

Learning to love the (Pacific) lamprey

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Landon Bailey, 10, of Prosser, investigates a Pacific Lamprey released into a tiny channel leading to the Yakima River during a release event Saturday. The Yakama Nation Fisheries released about 50 adult lampreys in a move to bolster their numbers and educate the public about their cultural and ecological significance to the Pacific Northwest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prosser Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From the Border to the Valley -- Fronteras del ... (Jul '08) Feb '17 south side locos13 6
Wendy Gatlin Toppenish (Jun '08) Oct '16 Romy 32
News Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14) Sep '16 Unbelievable 2
News Gang fight leads to shooting of Grandview teen (Nov '07) Jul '16 Adam leyva 330
RIP Ruby Smith (Castilleja) (Dec '08) Jun '16 ChildHoodFriend 90
Fire Warning for Benton County starting August ... (Aug '15) Aug '15 KLCW 1
Patent No. PP23674P2: Hop plant named "Delta" (Jun '15) Jun '15 No double standards 1
See all Prosser Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prosser Forum Now

Prosser Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Prosser Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Prosser, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,246 • Total comments across all topics: 280,154,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC