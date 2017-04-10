Benton REA celebrating 80 years April 19
Members of the Benton REA are invited to the cooperative's 80th birthday April 19. Participants are encouraged to either visit the REA offices in Prosser or West Richland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prosser Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From the Border to the Valley -- Fronteras del ... (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|6
|Wendy Gatlin Toppenish (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Romy
|32
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Gang fight leads to shooting of Grandview teen (Nov '07)
|Jul '16
|Adam leyva
|330
|RIP Ruby Smith (Castilleja) (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|ChildHoodFriend
|90
|Fire Warning for Benton County starting August ... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|KLCW
|1
|Patent No. PP23674P2: Hop plant named "Delta" (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|No double standards
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prosser Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC