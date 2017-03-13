Tourism workshop set for March 21
A Tourism Tune-Up workshop is set for March 21 at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center, 2140 Wine Country Rd., Prosser. Keynote speaker Tom Douglas will talk about how to provide every customer an exceptional experience.
