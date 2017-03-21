Prosser weighs restricting marijuana businesses
The Prosser City Council members is considering proposals that would maintain the current restrictions on marijuana businesses, prohibit them from along Wine Country Road or ban marijuana businesses completely. Council members are considering proposals that would maintain the current restrictions on marijuana businesses; prohibit them from the commercial thoroughfare along Wine Country Road; or ban marijuana businesses within completely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Prosser Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From the Border to the Valley -- Fronteras del ... (Jul '08)
|Feb 20
|south side locos13
|6
|Wendy Gatlin Toppenish (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Romy
|32
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Gang fight leads to shooting of Grandview teen (Nov '07)
|Jul '16
|Adam leyva
|330
|RIP Ruby Smith (Castilleja) (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|ChildHoodFriend
|90
|Fire Warning for Benton County starting August ... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|KLCW
|1
|Patent No. PP23674P2: Hop plant named "Delta" (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|No double standards
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prosser Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC