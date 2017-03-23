Prosser extends ban on new marijuana businesses for four months
City council members who had expected to vote on possible changes to the city's marijuana regulations Tuesday unanimously voted instead to continue the ban after learning that public notice of a March 7 hearing did not list the time and place for that meeting, City Administrator Dave Stockdale said Wednesday. Mayor Randy Taylor said the city is considering public hearings in early April, but the exact dates have not been set.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Prosser Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From the Border to the Valley -- Fronteras del ... (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|6
|Wendy Gatlin Toppenish (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Romy
|32
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Gang fight leads to shooting of Grandview teen (Nov '07)
|Jul '16
|Adam leyva
|330
|RIP Ruby Smith (Castilleja) (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|ChildHoodFriend
|90
|Fire Warning for Benton County starting August ... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|KLCW
|1
|Patent No. PP23674P2: Hop plant named "Delta" (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|No double standards
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prosser Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC