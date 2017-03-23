Prosser extends ban on new marijuana ...

Prosser extends ban on new marijuana businesses for four months

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

City council members who had expected to vote on possible changes to the city's marijuana regulations Tuesday unanimously voted instead to continue the ban after learning that public notice of a March 7 hearing did not list the time and place for that meeting, City Administrator Dave Stockdale said Wednesday. Mayor Randy Taylor said the city is considering public hearings in early April, but the exact dates have not been set.

