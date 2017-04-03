Not sure how to use Benton PUDa s new...

Not sure how to use Benton PUDa s new SmartHub? Help available

Sunday Mar 26

Benton PUD also is offering its customers who enroll in SmartHub and sign up for paperless billing a $5 credit for a limited time. Benton PUD customers wanting some help enrolling in SmartHub or learning to use it can drop by the public utility district offices in Kennewick or Prosser weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Or they can make an appointment for help by calling 582-2175 in Kennewick or 586-1841 in Prosser.

