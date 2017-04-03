Not sure how to use Benton PUDa s new SmartHub? Help available
Benton PUD also is offering its customers who enroll in SmartHub and sign up for paperless billing a $5 credit for a limited time. Benton PUD customers wanting some help enrolling in SmartHub or learning to use it can drop by the public utility district offices in Kennewick or Prosser weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Or they can make an appointment for help by calling 582-2175 in Kennewick or 586-1841 in Prosser.
Prosser Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From the Border to the Valley -- Fronteras del ... (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|6
|Wendy Gatlin Toppenish (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Romy
|32
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Gang fight leads to shooting of Grandview teen (Nov '07)
|Jul '16
|Adam leyva
|330
|RIP Ruby Smith (Castilleja) (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|ChildHoodFriend
|90
|Fire Warning for Benton County starting August ... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|KLCW
|1
|Patent No. PP23674P2: Hop plant named "Delta" (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|No double standards
|1
